Phillies hit 4 homers in 13-1 win, finish sweep of Nationals DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Aug. 7, 2022 Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 5:24 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darick Hall hit two home runs and Nick Maton and Rhys Hoskins each hit two-run homers to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a four-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 13-1 win on Sunday.
Maton drove in four runs, Bryson Stott had three RBIs and the Phillies scored five runs in the fourth and eighth innings.