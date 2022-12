PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blake Peters had 13 points and knocked down three of four shots from the line in the final 16 seconds to help Princeton preserve a 69-66 victory over Harvard in the Ivy League opener on Saturday.

Peters was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, for the Tigers (10-4). Ryan Langborg scored 12 points and added 11 rebounds. Keeshawn Kellman recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field.