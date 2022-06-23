Payday: Judge wins it for Yankees on eve of salary showdown JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer June 23, 2022 Updated: June 23, 2022 11:31 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge lined a game-winning single on the eve of his salary arbitration showdown, capping a four-run ninth inning that included Aaron Hicks' tying three-run homer off closer Ryan Pressly in the New York Yankees' 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.
Batting with two on against Ryne Stanek, Judge smoked a 3-0 splitter into the left-field corner to score Jose Trevino from second base. It was the Yankees' ninth walk-off win in 70 games this season — their most since 1943 — and one that seemed mighty unlikely when they entered the last inning with only two hits.