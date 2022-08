OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Paula Reto won the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi.

Reto finished at 19-under 265 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The 32-year-old South African opened with a course-record 62.