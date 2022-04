PHOENIX (AP) — Yu Darvish has pitched six hitless innings for the San Diego Padres in their opening game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

The five-time All-Star is making his third opening day start and second for the Padres. The 35-year-old has struck out three and walked four. He's unlikely to finish the game after throwing 92 pitches through six. Pitchers all around the game are on limited pitch counts this early into a season that follows a shortened spring training.