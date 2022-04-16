Pache hits game-winning homer in ninth, A's beat Jays 7-5 IAN HARRISON, Associated Press April 16, 2022
TORONTO (AP) — Cristian Pache hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, Sean Murphy also connected and the Oakland Athletics beat Toronto 7-5 on Saturday, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Blue Jays.
Facing Julian Merryweather (0-2), Pache hammered a 1-0 pitch into the right field bullpen for his first home run of the season and second of his career.