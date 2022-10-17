Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals come back to beat Canucks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice, and the Washington Capitals rallied past old coach Bruce Boudreau and the Vancouver Canucks 6-4 on Monday night for their second consecutive victory.
Ovechkin’s first two goals of the season, 56 seconds in and with 2:58 left in regulation, bookended the Capitals blowing a lead and coming back. Dylan Strome got the comeback started with a power-play goal early in the third, continuing his strong start with his new team, before John Carlson tied it and Conor Sheary put the Capitals ahead.