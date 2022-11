KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Amaree Abram scored 19 points, Jaemyn Brakefield added 17 points and undefeated Mississippi beat Siena 74-62 on Friday to advance to the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational.

Abram was coming off a 26-point performance in a tournament-opening win over Stanford — for the most points by a Rebel freshman since Blake Hinson scored 26 at Mississippi State on Jan. 12, 2019.