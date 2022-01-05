Oilers MVP McDavid on NHL COVID list; Benn, Stars returning

Edmonton captain and reigning league MVP Connor McDavid went on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday, while the Dallas Stars and their captain Jamie Benn prepared to return to the ice after missing six games over 2 1/2 weeks because of virus issues.
McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenseman Tyson Barrie were placed in COVID-19 protocols before the Oilers’ game Wednesday night at Toronto. McDavid hadn’t missed any of Edmonton’s first 33 games. Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was cleared for that game after a second false positive scare in recent weeks.