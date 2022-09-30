Ohtani takes no-hitter into 8th, Angels beat Athletics 4-2 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Sep. 30, 2022 Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 1:24 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as he led the Los Angeles Angels over the Oakland Athletics 4-2 Thursday night.
In his final home start of the season, Ohtani (15-8) issued a leadoff walk to Tony Kemp before retiring the next 22 batters in order. Conner Capel broke up the no-hit bid with a sharp grounder that deflected off sliding shortstop Livan Soto’s glove and into left-center field with two outs in the eighth.