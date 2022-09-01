Ohtani's 30th HR rallies Angels to 3-2 victory over Yankees JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Sep 1, 2022 Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 1:19 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the first player in major league history to hit 30 home runs and record 10 pitching wins in the same season as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.
Ohtani's three-run shot to center off a 97.9 mph fastball by Gerrit Cole (10-7) in the sixth put the Angels on top after they had been held to two hits the first five innings. It was the third time in the past four games the reigning AL MVP went deep.