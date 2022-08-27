Ohtani pitches 7 crisp innings, Angels beat Blue Jays 2-0 IAN HARRISON, Associated Press Aug. 27, 2022
TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in seven innings and Andrew Velazquez homered, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Saturday.
Ohtani (11-8) allowed two hits — a single for George Springer in the first, and a two-out double for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the third — in his career-best 11th win. David Fletcher had three hits and scored the winning run on Luis Rengifo's single in the sixth.