Offensive lineman paves the way for Evart's gridiron success

Pioneer photo/John Raffel

EVART – The offensive line got the job done for Evart Oct. 4, with a 35-7 district championship win over East Jordan and senior offensive guard Kaden DuBreuil is confident the Wildcats can keep it going.

“It was a great game,” DuBreuil said on Friday. “The linemen had to step up because of the rain. I think we did very well with that. We moved to double teams and when we needed to we singled guys and got up to the backers. I think there was a little confusion in the first half. It was everyone all over the place.”