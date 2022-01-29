O'Bannon, Miles 19 points as TCU beats No. 19 LSU 77-68 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 29, 2022 Updated: Jan. 29, 2022 2:43 p.m.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chuck O'Bannon scored 16 of his career-high 19 points after halftime, including three consecutive 3-pointers from basically the same spot, and TCU held on to beat slumping No. 19 LSU 77-68 on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
TCU (14-4) had its largest lead at 50-34 with 15:59 left after O'Bannon's third consecutive 3 in a 76-second span from the right wing.
