No-no-no-no-no! 5 Mets pitchers combine to no-hit Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Tylor Megill and the New York Mets bullpen kept throwing and throwing, the crowd growing louder with every toss. A 159-pitch gem, it was. Megill and four relievers combined on the first no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season, teaming up to lead the Mets over the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 Friday night. \u201cJust a really fun team moment,\u201d said Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who homered. \u201cThis is one of my all-time highlights, because, like, how often do you see a no-hitter? It\u2019s like seeing a white buffalo or a unicorn.\u201d Megill started and was pulled after five innings and 88 pitches. The bullpen took over from there, with Drew Smith, Joely Rodr\u00edguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin D\u00edaz completing the second no-hitter in Mets history. Johan Santana threw the Mets\u2019 only previous no-hitter on June 1, 2012, when he struck out eight and needed 134 pitches in an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. This was the Mets' 9,588th game, including postseason, since becoming an expansion team in 1962. Per Baseball-Reference.com, these 159 pitches were the most thrown in a no-hitter. Six Houston Astros pitchers threw 151 pitches in their no-hitter against the Yankees in 2003. \u201cTeam game,\u201d Megill said. \u201cI\u2019m ecstatic. It\u2019s crazy. First one I\u2019ve been part of.\u201d All the relievers before D\u00edaz said they didn\u2019t know they were working on a combined no-hitter. Rodr\u00edguez said he was getting treatment in the ninth inning when he realized what was happening. \u201cNinth inning, one out, I checked the TV and said \u2018What? Zero?\u2019\u201d Rodriguez said as McCann exchanged a fist bump with Diaz on a podium in the Mets\u2019 interview room. \u201cI said, \u2018Hey, give me five minutes, I have to go out.\u2019\u201d With the crowd of 32,416 standing and chanting \u201cLet\u2019s go, Mets,\u201d D\u00edaz finished it off in style, striking out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto in the ninth \u2014 all of them swinging. \u201cYou start paying attention about the sixth, seventh inning \u2014 you start hearing the crowd getting into it, realizing there\u2019s a chance for something special,\u201d catcher James McCann said. \u201cEspecially with multiple guys. If it\u2019s with one guy, you\u2019re on the same page all night. But trying to get on the same page with a lot of guys, it\u2019s definitely special to be able to share it with so many people," he said. Mets pitchers combined to fan 12 and walk six, including Kyle Schwarber three times. He stole second base in the fifth \u2014 the only time a Phillies player got beyond first base. \u201cWe hit a couple balls hard but that was about it,\u201d Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. \u201c(Megill) threw about 45 pitches (actually 43) in the first two innings, it looked like maybe we could get him on the ropes. But we just never did.\u201d Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made the best defensive play, running to make a diving catch on Jean Segura\u2019s sinking liner in right-center to end the third. \u201cI didn\u2019t really notice (the no-hitter) until like the sixth inning,\u201d Nimmo said. \u201cI looked back to check the count and the score and where I should play and I saw the zero next to their team. And I was like, \u2018Oh no, all right, we\u2019ve got one going.\u2019\u201d The Mets poured on to the field and mobbed D\u00edaz after the final out as a graphic picturing the five pitchers with the words \u201cBLACK OUT\u201d showed on the scoreboard. It was the 17th combined no-hitter in history and the first since the Milwaukee Brewers\u2019 Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader teamed up to no-hit Cleveland last Sept. 11. A year ago, there were a record nine no-hitters in the majors. Last weekend, six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to carry a no-hit bid into the 10th inning of a scoreless game against the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox broke up the no-hitter and scored twice in the top of the 10th but the Rays came back to win 3-2. By official MLB rules, it did not count as a no-hitter because Rays pitchers didn\u2019t end the game allowing no hits. This was the first no-hitter against the Phillies since Josh Beckett pitched one for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014. Megill (4-0) struck out five and walked three in his 23rd major league start. \u201c(Megill) threw close to 90 pitches in five innings, that was plenty,\u201d said Mets skipper Buck Showalter, who managed a no-hitter for the first time since Jim Abbott\u2019s gem for the New York Yankees against Cleveland n 1993. \u201cWhat a job the rest of the guys did against a really good hitting lineup, too. It\u2019s fun to watch.\u201d Smith got four outs, Rodriguez got three and Lugo recorded the last two outs in the eighth before D\u00edaz took over for his fourth save. Jeff McNeil hit a two-run single in the fifth off Aaron Nola (1-3). Pete Alonso homered with two outs in the sixth. PRODUCTIVE MEETING Showalter said he and Mets players had a good give-and-take during their meeting Friday with MLB executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword and former big league pitcher Dan Otero. The meeting was scheduled for last week but was delayed when Showalter underwent a medical procedure April 20. The two sides convened two days after the Mets \u2014 whose players entered Friday having been hit by pitches 19 times, the most in the majors \u2014 and St. Louis Cardinals engaged in a benches-clearing skirmish after New York\u2019s Yoan Lopez threw up and in on Nolan Arenado a half-inning after J.D. Davis was hit in the ankle by a Genesis Cabrera offering. \u201cWe had our pitchers in there and some position players \u2014 we got all aspects of it,\u201d Showalter said. \u201cMorgan presented some things that (players) may not have known about and (players) presented some things. That's how you make good decisions: You listen to the people that are actually throwing the baseball and hitting the baseball and you listen to the people who are doing all the work to improve our game." TRAINER'S ROOM Mets: Davis (left ankle) was available off the bench. "So far so good," Showalter said. "There wasn't a need for some more imaging. It's improved." UP NEXT Phillies: RHP Kyle Gibson (2-1, 3.47 ERA) is looking to win his second straight start after earning the victory against the Colorado Rockies on Monday. Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to be activated from the injured list. He was shelved with right shoulder bursitis on Apr. 12, one day after tossing two perfect innings against the Phillies in his season debut.