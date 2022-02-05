No. 9 Duke rolls past UNC in Coach K's Chapel Hill finale AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer Feb. 5, 2022
1 of9 Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski directs the team against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) tries to dribble between Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr., left, and guard Trevor Keels (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) drives against Duke center Mark Williams (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots against North Carolina forward Brady Manek (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis directs the team against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 North Carolina forward Brady Manek (45) passes the ball against Duke forward Paolo Banchero, left, and Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman A.J. Griffin scored a season-high 27 points to help No. 9 Duke roll past rival North Carolina 87-67 on Saturday night in retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski's final visit to Chapel Hill.
The Blue Devils shot 58% and took all drama out of the renewal of the famed rivalry early in both halves, both in building a big lead and then stretching it back out after the Tar Heels had made a run to climb back in it.