No. 8 Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 \u2014 0 Alabama 7 10 10 7 \u2014 34 First Quarter ALA_McClellan 1 run (Reichard kick), 8:28. Second Quarter ALA_Burton 4 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 6:37. ALA_FG Reichard 29, 2:27. Third Quarter ALA_McClellan 9 run (Reichard kick), 8:43. ALA_FG Reichard 30, 4:57. Fourth Quarter ALA_Burton 10 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 13:20. ___ PEAY ALA First downs 12 27 Total Net Yards 206 527 Rushes-yards 25-59 45-263 Passing 147 264 Punt Returns 0-0 2-10 Kickoff Returns 5-104 1-8 Interceptions Ret. 1-3 2-26 Comp-Att-Int 20-33-2 22-30-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-17 Punts 6-40.5 1-46.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2 Penalties-Yards 3-30 4-30 Time of Possession 24:19 34:56 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Austin Peay, C.Evans 14-51, Jackson 5-8, Diliello 5-1, Samuel 1-(minus 1). Alabama, McClellan 17-156, Williams 10-51, Miller 10-33, Milroe 2-19, Sanders 2-14, Br.Young 4-(minus 10). PASSING_Austin Peay, Diliello 20-32-2-147, Goodman 0-1-0-0. Alabama, Br.Young 18-24-0-221, Milroe 2-4-1-23, Simpson 2-2-0-20. RECEIVING_Austin Peay, D.McCray 12-92, Stewart 3-22, Goodman 1-12, Goco 1-9, DeCambre 1-7, K.Thomas 1-3, Jackson 1-2. Alabama, Burton 7-128, Holden 3-38, Bond 3-19, Earle 3-17, Williams 1-15, Henderson 1-14, Brooks 1-13, Ouzts 1-11, Harrell 1-6, Law 1-3. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Austin Peay, Trujillo 25.