No. 4 TCU 62, Iowa State 14

Iowa St. 0 7 0 7 \u2014 14 TCU 24 10 21 7 \u2014 62 First Quarter TCU_Spivey 19 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 10:13. TCU_FG Kell 36, 4:54. TCU_K.Miller 25 run (Kell kick), 2:15. TCU_Bradford 36 interception return (Kell kick), 2:03. Second Quarter ISU_Hanika 15 pass from Dekkers (Gilbert kick), 13:16. TCU_FG Kell 54, 11:29. TCU_K.Miller 1 run (Kell kick), :14. Third Quarter TCU_S.Williams 2 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 6:25. TCU_Hudson 13 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 2:00. TCU_Newton 57 interception return (Kell kick), 1:02. Fourth Quarter ISU_Silas 19 run (Shackford kick), 13:46. TCU_Hudson 2 pass from Morris (Kell kick), 1:18. A_44,846. ___ ISU TCU First downs 19 21 Total Net Yards 330 377 Rushes-yards 31-159 38-131 Passing 171 246 Punt Returns 0-0 1-8 Kickoff Returns 5-110 3-105 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-93 Comp-Att-Int 19-38-2 22-30-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 0-0 Punts 4-42.0 3-39.333 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 8-78 6-57 Time of Possession 26:08 33:52 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Iowa St., Sanders 7-91, Norton 12-71, Silas 4-21, Dekkers 6-0, (Team) 2-(minus 24). TCU, Miller 15-72, Bailey 11-58, Demercado 6-12, Duggan 3-3, Morris 1-2, Battle 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 16). PASSING_Iowa St., Dekkers 12-24-1-106, Becht 7-13-1-65, Noel 0-1-0-0. TCU, Duggan 17-24-0-212, Morris 5-6-0-34. RECEIVING_Iowa St., Noel 7-40, Hanika 3-49, Moore 2-14, Coberley 2-13, Hutchinson 2-11, Norton 1-23, Shaw 1-11, Dean 1-10. TCU, S.Williams 5-48, Spivey 3-43, Wiley 3-36, Bailey 2-23, Nowell 2-17, Hudson 2-15, Battle 1-19, Conwright 1-17, Davis 1-14, Miller 1-12, Henderson 1-2. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Iowa St., Gilbert 45, Gilbert 34.