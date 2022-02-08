No. 3 Purdue beats No. 13 Illini for share of Big Ten lead MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer Feb. 8, 2022
Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) reacts as he makes contact with Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) while he drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind.
Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer (11) brings the ball up court while Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue center Zach Edey knocks the ball away from Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) as he makes a move along the baseline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind.
8 of8
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. scored all nine of his points during a key run to start the second half Tuesday night, leading No. 3 Purdue past No. 13 Illinois 84-68.
The Boilermakers (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) have won six straight and nine of 10 to grab a share of the league lead.