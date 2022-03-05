No. 18 Lady Vols rout Alabama 74-59 in SEC quarterfinals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rae Burrell matched her season-high scoring 21 points, and the 18th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols never trailed Friday night routing Alabama 74-59 in the Southeastern Conference women's tournament quarterfinals.

The third-seeded Lady Vols (23-7) reached their second straight semifinal and 34th in program history. They will play Kentucky, a 78-63 winner over sixth-ranked LSU, in the semifinals Saturday.

Tennessee improved to 53-8 all-time against Alabama, this time getting payback for a 74-64 loss Feb. 17 in Tuscaloosa when leading scorer Jordan Horston hit the court late. Horston suffered a fractured, dislocated left elbow that could keep her out the rest of this season.

Alexus Dye added 16 points and grabbed 14 points. Tess Darby had 12 for Tennessee, which led by as much as 21 late before coach Kellie Harper started emptying her bench. Ten Lady Vols scored at least two points.

The 11th-seeded Crimson Tide (17-13) won two straight to get to their third game in as many days. Now Alabama heads home still looking for its first semifinal berth in this tourney since 1999.

Coach Kristy Curry summed up the game for Alabama when she got ejected with 2:06 left in the second quarter. She picked up her second technical for arguing a call. Rae Burrell hit the ensuing free throws to put Tennessee up 34-16, matching its biggest lead of the first half.

Megan Abrams led Alabama with 19 points, and Allie Craig Cruce added 12.

Dye scored 10 in the first quarter to help Tennessee lead 15-5 after the first quarter. The Lady Vols pushed that to 18 and led 34-20 at halftime despite missing nine of their final 10 shots in the second quarter.

Alabama got within 36-24 when Burrell hit a 3-pointer, then followed with a three-point play to push Tennessee's lead back to 42-24 in the first couple minutes of the third. The Lady Vols led 56-37 after the third quarter.

