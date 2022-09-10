Skip to main content
Sports

No. 16 Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30

South Carolina 3 6 7 14 30
Arkansas 7 14 0 23 44
First Quarter

ARK_R.Sanders 1 run (Little kick), 6:42.

SCAR_FG Jeter 28, 3:32.

Second Quarter

ARK_R.Sanders 11 run (Little kick), 14:28.

ARK_Dubinion 1 run (Little kick), 8:13.

SCAR_Lloyd 7 run (kick failed), 2:56.

Third Quarter

SCAR_A.Wells 62 pass from Rattler (Jeter kick), 8:51.

Fourth Quarter

ARK_Jefferson 2 run (Little kick), 14:55.

ARK_W.Thompson 23 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 12:09.

SCAR_McDowell 1 run (Ah.Brown pass from Rattler), 6:25.

ARK_Green 1 run (Little kick), 6:00.

SCAR_Bell 1 run (pass failed), 3:21.

ARK_safety, :59.

___

SCAR ARK
First downs 22 25
Total Net Yards 411 458
Rushes-yards 29-41 65-296
Passing 370 162
Punt Returns 0-0 2-2
Kickoff Returns 2-55 1-34
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-39-1 18-21-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-51 2-12
Punts 3-34.667 3-35.667
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-51 10-122
Time of Possession 25:17 34:31

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_South Carolina, McDowell 6-36, Lloyd 6-19, Bell 4-5, Rattler 13-(minus 19). Arkansas, R.Sanders 24-156, Jefferson 19-67, Green 9-43, Dubinion 8-15, Hornsby 1-8, Landers 1-6, Haselwood 2-5, (Team) 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_South Carolina, Rattler 24-39-1-370. Arkansas, Jefferson 17-20-0-156, (Team) 1-1-0-6.

RECEIVING_South Carolina, Wells 8-189, Lloyd 6-72, Stogner 4-30, McDowell 3-32, Brooks 2-29, Brown 1-18. Arkansas, Haselwood 5-30, Landers 4-45, W.Thompson 3-36, R.Sanders 3-30, Hornsby 1-9, K.Jackson 1-7, Knox 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arkansas, Little 50.

Written By
More News