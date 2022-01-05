No. 15 Alabama uses big 2nd-half run to beat Florida 83-70 MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 11:56 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alabama coach Nate Oats challenged his guys at halftime to be better “with the blue-collar stuff.” He didn't need to be more specific. They knew he meant rebounds, blocks, steals, deflections and loose balls.
The Crimson Tide responded by getting just about all of them coming out of the locker room.