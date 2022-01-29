No. 13 Texas Tech 76-50 over Mississippi State in Big 12/SEC

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Adonis Arms had 16 points and seven assists as 13th-ranked Texas Tech stayed undefeated at home by overwhelming Mississippi State 76-50 on Saturday night in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Kevin Obanor added 13 points while Mylik Wilson had 12 and Bryson Williams 10 for the Red Raiders (16-5), who are 13-0 at home this season. Marcus Santos-Silva had nine rebounds.

Mississippi State (13-7) had a season-high 22 turnovers while scoring its fewest points this season. The Bulldogs never led after Arms made the first of his three 3s less than three minutes into the game.

Bulldogs leading scorer Iverson Molinar was held to 12 points, nearly seven below his season average that was tied for second in the SEC, and had a team-high five turnovers. DJ. Jeffries had 11 points and Rocket Watts 10.

Arms made a jumper with 7:18 left in the first half to put the Red Raiders up 21-15, and start a half-ended stretch when they made eight of their last 10 shots for a 37-22 lead. Arms also had two 3-pointers and three assists in that span.

Back in the starting lineup with Terrence Shannon again sidelined by a nagging back issue, Arms matched his previous season highs with 15 points and five assists before the break.

Shannon, the standout junior guard, was only 1-of-10 shooting in double-overtime loss at No. 5 Kansas on Monday night. That was only his fourth game, and third start, since coming back from missing six games in a row over more than a month.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs had 12 turnovers by halftime, already one more than they had in each of their previous two games. Texas Tech converted the 22 overall turnovers into 24 points.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have won 69 of their 70 non-conference home games since December 2013. The only team from outside the Big 12 to win in Lubbock during that span was Kentucky winning 76-74 in overtime in a matchup of top 20 teams in the Big 12-SEC Challenge two years ago. That ended a 54-game winning streak for the Red Raiders in non-conference home games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas Tech could possibly move up in the Top 25 for the fourth week in a row, even with a loss, that being 94-91 in double overtime at fifth-ranked Kansas last Monday night.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Host South Carolina on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech: First-year Texas coach Chris Beard, who led the Red Raiders to the national championship game three years, returns to Lubbock for the first time Tuesday night.

