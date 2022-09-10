No. 10 USC 41, Stanford 28

Southern Cal 21 14 6 0 \u2014 41 Stanford 7 7 0 14 \u2014 28 First Quarter USC_McRee 5 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 12:38. USC_Addison 22 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 4:03. STAN_E.Smith 3 pass from McKee (Karty kick), :57. USC_Addison 75 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), :46. Second Quarter USC_Mar.Williams 15 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 9:02. STAN_E.Smith 5 run (Karty kick), 6:13. USC_Dye 27 run (Lynch kick), 2:33. Third Quarter USC_FG Lynch 45, 13:49. USC_FG Lynch 42, :55. Fourth Quarter STAN_Filkins 2 run (Karty kick), 10:21. STAN_McKee 2 run (Karty kick), 5:03. ___ USC STAN First downs 24 33 Total Net Yards 505 441 Rushes-yards 36-164 45-221 Passing 341 220 Punt Returns 1-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-90 Interceptions Ret. 2-49 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 20-27-0 20-35-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-28 5-35 Punts 2-32.0 2-47.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 9-104 5-42 Time of Possession 30:31 29:29 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Southern Cal, Dye 14-105, Jones 8-38, R.Brown 4-19, Ca.Williams 9-4, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Stanford, Smith 19-88, Filkins 16-77, Yurosek 1-50, Higgins 1-18, McKee 8-(minus 12). PASSING_Southern Cal, Ca.Williams 20-27-0-341. Stanford, McKee 20-35-2-220. RECEIVING_Southern Cal, Addison 7-172, Mar.Williams 4-74, Jones 3-31, McRee 2-13, Rice 1-20, Dye 1-19, Bryant 1-8, Epps 1-4. Stanford, Yurosek 5-45, Higgins 3-50, Filkins 3-28, Smith 3-26, Wilson 2-30, Humphreys 2-17, Tremayne 1-18, Starr 1-6. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Southern Cal, Lynch 39.