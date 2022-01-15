No. 10 UConn beats Xavier for 165th straight conference win PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer Jan. 15, 2022 Updated: Jan. 15, 2022 2:15 p.m.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Caroline Ducharme scored 20 points, Christyn Williams added 19 and No. 10 UConn routed Xavier 78-41 on Saturday to win its 165th straight conference game.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa also filled up the stat sheet for UConn (9-3, 4-0 Big East), scoring 11 points, blocking eight shots, pulling down six rebounds and grabbing a career-high five steals. Little-used Piath Gabrial chipped in with a career-high nine points for the Huskies, who have now won three straight since coming off a 21-day COVID-19-related pause.