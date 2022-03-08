No. 1 Gonzaga outlasts No. 17 Saint Mary's, wins WCC tourney JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer March 8, 2022 Updated: March 8, 2022 11:15 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andrew Nembhard scored 19 points, Rasir Bolton added 18 and top-ranked Gonzaga outlasted No. 17 Saint Mary's 82-69 Tuesday night to win its eighth West Coast Conference tournament title in nine years.
The Zags (26-3) had one big run in the first half to build a 10-point lead in its 25th straight WCC title game, but spent much of the night trying to shake the gritty Gaels.