No. 1 Gonzaga comes alive late to race past Georgia St 93-72 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer March 17, 2022 Updated: March 17, 2022 7:56 p.m.
1 of14 Players on the Gonzaga bench cheer for Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Georgia State, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
2 of14 Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, center, drives between Georgia State guard Kane Williams (12) and guard Collin Moore, right, during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
4 of14 Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, left, talks with Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) as Timme leaves the game against Georgia State during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
5 of14 Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) reacts after a shot against Georgia State during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
7 of14 Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, center, shoots as Georgia State's Ja'Heim Hudson (15) defends during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
8 of14 Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (34) moves the ball against Georgia State during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
10 of14 Georgia State head coach Rob Lanier calls to his team during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Gonzaga, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
11 of14 Georgia State guard Justin Roberts (2) reacts after a shot against Gonzaga during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
13 of14 Georgia State guard Justin Roberts (2) shoots as Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, upper left, and guard Nolan Hickman (11) defend during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half and top overall seed Gonzaga struggled to shake No. 16 seed Georgia State for 30 minutes before pulling away late for a 93-72 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
The tournament's No. 1 team for the second straight season, the Zags (27-3) were sluggish early and couldn’t make a basket for a long stretch of the first half. Even when Gonzaga’s offense kicked into gear after halftime, the Panthers didn't fold.