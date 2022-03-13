Nationals' Strasburg opens spring in prep mode, not rehab

Stephen Strasburg played catch when the Washington Nationals held their first official workout of spring training on Sunday, and the 2019 World Series MVP sat down for a chat with manager Dave Martinez and pitching coach Jim Hickey to discuss where things stand as he comes back from two consecutive seasons lost to injury and surgery.
The good news, according to Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo, is Strasburg is no longer rehabilitating from an operation in late July to address neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome, a circulatory issue that the GM said is “no longer with us.”