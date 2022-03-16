Nadal improves to 18-0 with win over Opelka at Indian Wells BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer March 16, 2022 Updated: March 16, 2022 8:19 p.m.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Nursing a nagging foot injury, Rafael Nadal became the second player in ATP Tour history to start a season 18-0, edging Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Wednesday in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open.
Only Novak Djokovic has gotten off to better starts since 1990. The Serb went 26-0 to begin 2020 and 41-0 to open 2011.