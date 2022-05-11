NFL teams use engaging videos to elevate schedule release JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer May 11, 2022 Updated: May 11, 2022 8:03 p.m.
The biggest day on the NFL calendar for social media departments at the 32 teams isn't a game, the draft or the start of free agency. It is schedule release day.
Much like coaches spend hours game planning, digital departments have spent months planning and shooting videos that will go live when the entire 2022 regular-season schedule is released Thursday night.