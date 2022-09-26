NBA unveils No. 6 patch to honor Bill Russell across league JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Sep. 26, 2022 Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 6:35 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, left, jokes with center Al Horford, right, as the NBA basketball players stand for photos during the team's Media Day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Canton, Mass. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum poses for a photo during the NBA basketball team's Media Day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Canton, Mass. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Boston Celtics basketball guards Jaylen Brown, center, and Marcus Smart, right, speak with a reporter during the NBA basketball team's Media Day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Canton, Mass. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum takes part in the NBA basketball team's Media Day in New Orleans, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, right, poses for photographers as DeMar DeRozan laughs behind him during the Bulls NBA basketball media day Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Detroit Pistons' Jalen Duren poses during the NBA basketball team's media day in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 From left to right, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, guard Jamal Murray and center Nikola Jokic joke around while being photographed during the NBA basketball team's Media Day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) poses for photos during the team's NBA basketball Media Day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
CANTON, Mass. (AP) — As the longest-tenured player on the Celtics, Marcus Smart has been in Boston long enough to appreciate what Bill Russell meant to the team, the city and the country.
“We’ve heard things like ‘pioneer,’ ‘trailblazer,’” Smart said Monday while wearing a patch honoring the Celtics Hall of Famer who died this summer. “To mention, you know, Bill Russell and the impact that he brought to this game is undeniable.”