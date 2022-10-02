Murray has 2 TD passes, 1 rushing; Cards top Panthers 26-16 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Oct. 2, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and added one rushing and the Arizona Cardinals overcame yet another lackluster first half to defeat the Carolina Panthers 26-16 on Sunday.
Murray threw TD passes of 23 yards to Marquise Brown and 2 yards to Zach Ertz and also ran for a 4-yard score and the Cardinals (2-2) held a 17-minute advantage in time of possession to beat the Panthers for the first time in the past seven meetings.