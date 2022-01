NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Reaves had 19 points off the bench to lead Mount St. Mary's to a 69-61 win over St. Francis (N.Y.) on Saturday.

Jalen Benjamin had 16 points for Mount St. Mary's (5-9, 1-1 Northeast Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Nana Opoku added 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.