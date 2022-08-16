Morton, Olson lead Braves to another easy win over Mets, 5-0 PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer Aug. 16, 2022 Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 10:23 p.m.
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) is greeted at the dugout by Dansby Swanson, right, after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson swings the pink sword in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta.
New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil catches a fly ball hit Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta.
New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson is congratulated in the dugout after his two-run home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta.
New York Mets relief pitcher Stephen Nogosek works in the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta.
New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach blows a bubble as he walks back to the dugout after striking out during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 in Atlanta.
14 of14
ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton was dominant on the mound, Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman went deep, and the Atlanta Braves won their eighth straight game with a 5-0 blanking of the NL East-leading New York Mets on Tuesday night.
After dropping four of five in New York less than two weeks ago, the Braves haven't lost since. They made it two in a row over the Mets at Truist Park, pulling within 3 1/2 games of the division leaders.