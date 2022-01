EVART – It was all Evart in a Highland Conference win over visiting Beal City on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Wildcats improved to 5-3 overall and 4-3 in the Highland. Beal City fell to 2-5 and 2-7.

Addy Gray scored 24 points for Evart. She netted six triples. Skylar Baumgardner had 14 poitms

Pine River 71, Roscommon 34

Everyone scored for Pine River in a Highland Conference win over Roscommon on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Haile Wanstead had 25 points and Madi Sparks 25 for the Bucks.

Pine River improved to 3-4 in the league and 4-5 overall. Roscommon fell to 1-5 and 2-6.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fremont 70, Chippewa Hills 25

Gage Saathoff had 15 points to lead the Warriors (0-5, 1-7) in this CSAA Gold Division loss to Fremont (4-1, 5-4) on Tuesday.

Traverse City Christian 74, Baldwin 42

TRAVERSE CITY – Baldwin (5-2) dropped its second straight game with his loss at Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.

Carmelo Lindsey led the Panthers with 13 points. Jesse Pancio had nine points.

“Nothing went our way tonight against a very good team, led by a legitimate all-stater (Brock Broderick),” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said.

TC Christian improved to 5-2.

Baldwin faces a home showdown on Thursday in West Michigan D League action against Mesick, which is 6-0.

“Mesick is really good,” Eads said.