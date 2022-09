This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Pioneer photo/John Raffel Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Pioneer photo/John Raffel Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BIG RAPIDS – Morley Stanwood advanced to the semifinals of the Big Rapids Volleyball Invitational before losing to Ithaca on Saturday.

Big Rapids and Reed City both advanced to the quarterfinal round while Chippewa Hills lost in the semifinal round of the consolation bracket.