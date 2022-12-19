Morgan's magic: It covers football, wrestling and baseball

REED CITY \u2013 One down, two to go. So far, it\u2019s been a great senior sports season for Reed City\u2019s Noah Morgan. But one down , two to go. Morgan is a three-sport athlete and got done recently with football as an all-conference player helping the Coyotes win the CSAA and regional titles. Now he\u2019s focusing on wrestling and he\u2019ll go out for baseball in the spring. As a running back for the Coyotes, Morgan had 118 carries for 902 yards and 14 touchdowns with 7.6 yards per carry. He ran for five two-point conversions. \u201cNoah was in his second year on varsity,\u201d coach Scott Shankel said. \u201cNoah was a two-way starter for us at running back and nose guard on defense. Noah was part of the three-headed monster in the back field for us. Noah was a load that has scarier speed to take any carry to the house. \u201cNoah had one play in the offense and it was a trap. Most teams plan on stopping it but struggle. Noah is also an excellent blocker for his fellow running backs in the backfield.\u201d \u201cIt was pretty good,\u201d Morgan said of his offensive season. \u201cI tried to use my strength and run through people.\u201d He said his best game was against Central Montcalm. His best defensive game as a lineman-linebacker was in a 16-8 overtime win over Cadillac. \u201cI was able to put pressure on the quarterback and not allow him time to get it off.\u201d Winning the line of scrimmage was a key in having success, Morgan said. \u201cMy role was to not get pushed back,\u201d he said. Being in the semifinals was sweet, Morgan said, despite the 14-13 loss to Negaunee. \u201cIt was nice to make it that far and still be practicing,\u201d he said prior to the semifinal game. Morgan is a key member of coach Roger Steig\u2019s wrestling team this winter. Morgan will wrestle the 215-pound weight class.\u201cHe came on strong \u00a0last year and was honorable mention all-conference while scoring 31 wins for the team last season,\u201d Steig said. \u201cWe will be looking for senior leadership from him. It will be important for the team that he picks up where he left off last year. Wrestling behind Bryson (Hughes) in the lineup, it will be difficult for our opponents to duck Bryson only to have to face Noah.\u201d \u00a0