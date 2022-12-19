Morgan's magic: It covers football, wrestling and baseball

REED CITY – One down, two to go.

So far, it’s been a great senior sports season for Reed City’s Noah Morgan.

Morgan is a three-sport athlete and got done recently with football as an all-conference player helping the Coyotes win the CSAA and regional titles.

Now he’s focusing on wrestling and he’ll go out for baseball in the spring.

As a running back for the Coyotes, Morgan had 118 carries for 902 yards and 14 touchdowns with 7.6 yards per carry. He ran for five two-point conversions.

“Noah was in his second year on varsity,” coach Scott Shankel said. “Noah was a two-way starter for us at running back and nose guard on defense. Noah was part of the three-headed monster in the back field for us. Noah was a load that has scarier speed to take any carry to the house.

“Noah had one play in the offense and it was a trap. Most teams plan on stopping it but struggle. Noah is also an excellent blocker for his fellow running backs in the backfield.”

“It was pretty good,” Morgan said of his offensive season. “I tried to use my strength and run through people.”

He said his best game was against Central Montcalm.

His best defensive game as a lineman-linebacker was in a 16-8 overtime win over Cadillac. “I was able to put pressure on the quarterback and not allow him time to get it off.”

Winning the line of scrimmage was a key in having success, Morgan said.

“My role was to not get pushed back,” he said.

Being in the semifinals was sweet, Morgan said, despite the 14-13 loss to Negaunee.

“It was nice to make it that far and still be practicing,” he said prior to the semifinal game.

Morgan is a key member of coach Roger Steig’s wrestling team this winter.

Morgan will wrestle the 215-pound weight class.

“He came on strong last year and was honorable mention all-conference while scoring 31 wins for the team last season,” Steig said. “We will be looking for senior leadership from him. It will be important for the team that he picks up where he left off last year. Wrestling behind Bryson (Hughes) in the lineup, it will be difficult for our opponents to duck Bryson only to have to face Noah.”