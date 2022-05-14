Minjee Lee takes 1-shot lead into last round of Founders Cup TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer May 14, 2022 Updated: May 14, 2022 7:36 p.m.
CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Minjee Lee had an eagle-birdie run on the back nine and took a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom on Saturday, heading into the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup.
Lee, the LPGA Tour’s leading scoring this year, shot a 3-under 69 on a day Upper Montclair Country Club showed some teeth with the wind picking up early and rain falling on the leaders for the final 11 holes.