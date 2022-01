DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Damari Milstead had 20 points and Cal State Fullerton breezed past UC Davis 74-58 on Thursday night to run its winning streak to eight.

Jalen Harris had 16 points for the Titans (12-5, 6-0 Big West Conference). Tray Maddox Jr. added 13 points, while Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 11.