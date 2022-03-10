Miller lifts Canucks to 5-3 win over Canadiens
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and had three assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.
Miller extended his points streak to 10 games, getting 21 points on seven goals and 14 assists during that span.