Miguel Cabrera hits 507th homer, Tigers beat Royals 2-1 DAVE HOGG, Associated Press Sep. 28, 2022 Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 11:14 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.
MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning. He has 1,845 RBIs, moving him past Carl Yastrzemski for 12th place on the career list.