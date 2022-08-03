Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and a group of players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the rules of where players can compete.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the filing in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. The complaint also includes an application for a temporary restraining order by Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs.