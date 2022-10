AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw for 184 yards and a touchdown, Jacquez Warren had a pick-6 early in the fourth quarter and Miami (Ohio) beat Akron 27-9 on Saturday.

Gabbert's deep throw to Mac Hippenhammer over the middle went for 58 yards to set up Miami's 33-yard field goal with 1:11 left before halftime for a 17-3 lead.