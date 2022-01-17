Meier scores franchise-record 5 goals as Sharks rout Kings JOE STIGLICH, Associated Press Jan. 17, 2022 Updated: Jan. 17, 2022 6:57 p.m.
1 of9 San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) reacts after being called for a penalty during the second period against the Los Angeles Kings during an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Darren Yamashita/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) shoots as San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro, bottom, attempts to block during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Darren Yamashita/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) skates with the puck while defended by San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Darren Yamashita/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) loses his helmet during the second period against the Los Angeles Kings during an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Darren Yamashita/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) is congratulated after scoring a goal during the second period against the Los Angeles Kings during an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Darren Yamashita/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Los Angeles Kings left wing Brendan Lemieux (48) and San Jose Sharks left wing Jeffrey Viel (63) prepare to fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Darren Yamashita/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2.
Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, notched a hat trick before the first period even ended. He then scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks' record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission.