RUSTON, La. (AP) — Parker McNeil threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns and Tre Harris caught five passes for 126 yards and a touchdown, and Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 41-31 on Saturday night to end its two-game losing streak.

McNeil threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Tahj Magee, a 38-yarder to Tre Harris and a 9-yard score to Smoke Harris all in the first quarter for a 20-3 lead.