FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Marquez McCray threw for 405 yards and a touchdown and was one of four Sacred Heart players to run for a touchdown as the Pioneers raced past Stonehill 40-27 on Saturday.

The Pioneers (4-2, 2-0 Northeast Conference) led 20-7 at the half before McCray scored on a 3-yard run to cap an 83-yard drive and then he connected with LJ Hackett for a 75-yard shocker.