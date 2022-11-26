McCray leads Southern past Grambling 34-17 in Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Besean McCray scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 22-yard run and Southern pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Grambling 34-17 in the Bayou Classic on Saturday at the Superdome.

It was a back-and-forth affair until McCray capped a 12-play, 60-yard drive for Southern (7-4, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) with his scoring run. The Jaguars took the first two-score lead of the game when Kriston Davis picked off a Julian Calvez pass and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown and a 28-17 advantage.