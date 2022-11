JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Richard McCollum kicked a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Western Carolina rallied for a 20-17 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday.

McCollum's field goal capped a nine-play, 59-yard drive for Western Carolina (5-5, 3-4 Southern Conference). Tyler Keltner's 31-yard field goal for East Tennessee State (3-7, 1-7) tied the game at 17 with 2:25 remaining.