Maye, Hampton lead UNC to 35-28 win over Georgia State PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer Sep. 10, 2022 Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 4:41 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger runs with the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game North Carolina against Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Hakim Wright Sr./AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Hakim Wright Sr./AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger runs pass North Carolina defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Hakim Wright Sr./AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye looks to pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Hakim Wright Sr./AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Hakim Wright Sr./AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Center Parc Stadium is seen before a NCAA college football game between Georgia State and North Carolina Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Hakim Wright Sr./AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 North Carolina linebacker Power Echols tackles Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Hakim Wright Sr./AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ATLANTA (AP) — Drake Maye passed for two touchdowns, Omarion Hampton ran for a pair of scores and North Carolina escaped another upset bid from a Sun Belt Conference team Saturday, rallying for a 35-28 victory over Georgia State after squandering an 18-point lead.
The Tar Heels (3-0) were coming off a wild 63-61 victory at Appalachian State despite giving up a staggering 40 points in the fourth quarter.