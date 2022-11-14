Max's magic paying off at key spots for Coyotes

REED CITY – Plenty was expected of Reed City players like junior tight end and linebacker Max Hammond this season.

And players like Hammond have been delivering for a Coyote team that beat Millington at home in a Division 6 regional title game.



“Expectations for these guys are to keep the Reed City tradition rolling and to work hard daily and be great role models for other players and athletes at Reed City,” coach Scott Shankel said coming into the season. “We have a lot of returning players. This group had a great summer and worked really hard. They are a competitive group that loves to compete. We have guys up front and skilled players that are returning.”

This includes Hammond, who has had an impressive season. It’s his second year on varsity and he has been starting both ways.

His role on Reed City’s style of offense is basically blocking although he has caught some passes.

“I feel I can come down with it at anytime,” Hammond said, “I feel confident in my abilities.”

Defensively, Hammond has been at the end spot.

“I feel I’m pretty good at pass rushing,” he said.

The Coyotes, for the most part, have been stingy in allowing points.

“The key has been our whole defense playing together,” Hammond said. “Our defensive backs are defending the pass and our linebackers are filling a hole.”

Against upcoming tougher teams, “we’re going to have to play extremely well,” Hammond said. “We have to play to the best of our abilities.”

Hammond focused a lot of his offseason time on football and baseball.

THE MAX HAMMOND FILE

Favorite athlete: Clayton Kershaw

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite subject in school: Gym

Favorite TV show: Family Guy

Favorite movies: Marvel productions

Favorite band: Little Baby