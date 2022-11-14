Max's magic paying off at key spots for Coyotes

REED CITY – Plenty was expected of Reed City players like junior tight end and linebacker Max Hammond this season.
And players like Hammond have been delivering for a Coyote team that beat Millington at home in a Division 6 regional title game.
“Expectations for these guys are to keep the Reed City tradition rolling and to work hard daily and be great role models for other players and athletes at Reed City,” coach Scott Shankel said coming into the season. “We have a lot of returning players. This group had a great summer and worked really hard. They are a competitive group that loves to compete. We have guys up front and skilled players that are returning.”